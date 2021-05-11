Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

