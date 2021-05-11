Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.46. 10,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,330. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

