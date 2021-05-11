Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 10,834 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 197,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

