Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.91. 90,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

