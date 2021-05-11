Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 11,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

