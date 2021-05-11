Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,791. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

