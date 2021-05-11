Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 164,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

