Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 12,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Corning worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 127,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,988. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 222.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

