Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 16,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

