MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) recently:

4/30/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $43.00.

4/5/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

3/30/2021 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

3/15/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,096. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

