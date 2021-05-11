Michael J. Jackson Sells 50,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $5,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. 810,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,753. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

