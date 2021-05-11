Michael Olosky Purchases 400 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Olosky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00.

SSD traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,617. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

