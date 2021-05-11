Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 76,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

