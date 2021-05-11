Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

