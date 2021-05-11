Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

