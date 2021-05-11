Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2,535.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $139,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

