MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $115.29 million and approximately $143,827.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $10.74 or 0.00018592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.00738920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.06 or 0.02203199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,731,707 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

