Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.