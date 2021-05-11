Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Mimecast stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

