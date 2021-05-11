Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $37,865.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minereum has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

