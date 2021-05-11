Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.5% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and $125,586.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $327.55 or 0.00574165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 115,200 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

