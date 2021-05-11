Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,407.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $18.03 or 0.00031591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and $27,407.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,335,275 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

