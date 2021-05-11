Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $8.63 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00015218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and $1.42 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 4,206,372 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

