Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 6.7%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.45. 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

