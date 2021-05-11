Mist (MIST) Trading 175.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 175.5% higher against the US dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $1.94 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

