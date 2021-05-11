Mithril Market Cap Hits $100.85 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $100.85 million and approximately $31.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00284276 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001560 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

