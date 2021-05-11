Mixin Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $428.52 million and approximately $492,128.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $780.01 or 0.01379810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

