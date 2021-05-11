MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $886.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.88 million and a PE ratio of 49.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 854.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 758.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

