MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,654.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

