Modefi Hits Market Cap of $16.36 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $16.36 million and $421,324.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.18 or 0.09099628 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

