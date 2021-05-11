Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.40 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $365,103.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

