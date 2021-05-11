Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Mogo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOGO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.