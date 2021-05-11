Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.