Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/3/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $236.00.

4/21/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

