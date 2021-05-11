Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.31.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,539,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

