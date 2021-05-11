MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $193.20 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $193.20 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00005212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,388.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.14 or 0.07168328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.03 or 0.02592766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00653270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00194791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.00785474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00663038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00521689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005910 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

