Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $316.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $324.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

