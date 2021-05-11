Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 1,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.