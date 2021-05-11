Monavale 24-Hour Volume Hits $73,603.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,176.95 or 0.02073252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $73,603.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

