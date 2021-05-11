Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.