MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $34,298.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016291 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00255778 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,741,240 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

