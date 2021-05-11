Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.