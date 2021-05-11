Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.22 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $31,380.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

