Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $328.17. 9,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,431. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average is $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

