MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $22.42 million and $24,177.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.00675611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.