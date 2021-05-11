More Coin Price Up 75% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $463,179.67 and $43,545.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

