Morgan Stanley Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.
NYSE:SYY opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.