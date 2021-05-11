Morgan Stanley Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
