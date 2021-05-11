Morgan Stanley Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

