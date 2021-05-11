Morgan Stanley Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $77.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

